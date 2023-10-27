Partygate was ‘ultimate insult’ to Covid bereaved, inquiry told

A woman who lost her partner to Covid has hit out at UK Government officials who held illegal lockdown parties, saying there was a “culture of contempt for the ordinary people” throughout the pandemic.

Ms Morrison-Hart, 49, had been admitted to hospital for a separate illness but contracted Covid-19 while at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.Speaking to the inquiry panel, Ms Morrison said there was “contempt” for normal citizens as UK Government officials illegally held lavish parties despite lockdown restrictions meant to prevent anyone from doing so.Ms Morrison said: “It seems it doesn’t matter if the plans in place are the best in the world or not.

“I think this attitude has been confirmed by the investigation into the so-called partygate scandal.” She told the inquiry it was “wrong” for lockdown restrictions to prevent mourners from embracing at funerals. headtopics.com

However, she maintained: “I think the ultimate insult came when all of the so-called partygate stories came out and people became so angry. “That produced so much anger, it’s difficult to find the words to adequately display all of those factors. All of those factors contribute in my view.”

In the afternoon, Cathie Russell, Alison Leitch, Sheila Hall and Natasha Hamilton, of Care Home Relatives Scotland (CHRS), gave evidence. “There was a message to children that Santa was still a key worker, she met with the group that gave evidence this morning, there was the message to students telling them to go home one year. I always felt that our residents were just not on their radar. headtopics.com

“Care home residents were never mentioned in this. We would raise it time and time again and we raised it at a meeting with Kevin Stewart MSP when he came into post.

