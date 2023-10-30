'Party Marty' to Give Evidence to Covid Inquiry

‘Party Marty’, who planned No 10 BYOB event, to give evidence to Covid InquiryThis module of the inquiry focuses on the decision-making at the heart of the Government during the pandemic, so questions are likely to focus on the biggest policy decisions and how they were made, including how lockdowns were decided.

, will appear on Tuesday morning. The former chief adviser to Mr Johnson is likely to deliver some memorable testimony, as he has been less than complimentary towards his former employer since he left Downing Street.

When Mr Johnson went up before the Privileges Committee to be quizzed on his knowledge of lockdown-breaching gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic, he said Mr Cummings used his Substack blog the same afternoon to say that Mr Johnson’s claims that the Downing Street garden party was not against the rules is “not just obviously false, it’s further misinformation from him”. headtopics.com

But he is unlikely to get off easily when giving evidence, especially following claims by former chancellor George Osborne that “disgusting and misogynistic” WhatsApp messages sent by Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings will be released this week.

But his name will still likely be raised in conversation, as newly released WhatsApp messages show Mr Case described Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie as “the real person in charge” in No 10 and referred to the Government as a “terrible, tragic joke” in a group including Mr Cummings and Mr Cain. headtopics.com

