Senior detectives are said to have apologised for the police’s handling of the case and how Kate and Gerry McCann were treatedThe delegation reportedly said the initial police investigation was not handled properly and officers did not properly appreciate the McCanns’ position as foreigners in an environment they did not understand as they apologised for how detectives treated the family.

That suspect – or “arguido” status was eventually lifted and the investigation was shelved in 2008, but the couple remained under suspicion in Portugal for years. That status was eventually lifted and the investigation was shelved in 2008, but the couple remained under suspicion in Portugal for years.

In 2012, Scotland Yard detectives said they believed Madeleine could still be alive, released an age-progression picture of how she might look as a nine-year-old, and called on the Portuguese authorities to reopen the case, but Portuguese police said they had found no new material. headtopics.com

Months after Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine’s disappearance in 2013, Portuguese police confirmed that a review of their original inquiry had uncovered new lines of inquiry, and they reopened the case.

The disappearance of the three-year-old sparked a huge police hunt, with the search continuing earlier this year (Photo by Filipe Amorim/AFP) The officers also gave their support to the German authorities who believe their prime suspect, 46-year-old German national Christian Brueckner, a convicted sex offender, kidnapped and murdered the youngster. headtopics.com

Hans Christian Wolters, one of the German prosecutors on the case, told the BBC the apology is “a good sign”, adding: “It shows that, in Portugal, there’s development in the McCann case.” Brueckner is in prison in Germany for the rape of a woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, and is suspected of further rapes and child sexual abuse committed in the area between 2000 and 2017.‘Party Marty’, who planned No 10 BYOB event, to give evidence to Covid Inquiry

