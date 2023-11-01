Partner of pregnant mum killed in horror crash issues plea to young drivers

On Saturday, May 13 Calvin Buckley said goodbye to his partner Frankie Jules-Hough and told her he loved her. It was a ‘normal’ conversation that would turn out to be their last.Six months on Calvin, from Oldham, is still yet to come to terms with her death but is sharing her story with students in a bid to prevent further deadly crashes.
Speaking to the Manchester Evening News following a show at the Middleton Arena on Wednesday (November 1) Calvin said he is hoping to send young people a message that life is 'valuable'.
"Think, would you really want to cause the impact and devastation of taking somebody's life or leaving somebody with life long injuries just so you can have a thrill or a buzz or get likes on social media."
Iqbal was driving his father's BMW M140i at speeds of up to 123mph with one hand and holding his phone with the other to film himself, possibly to upload to Facebook, before hitting Frankie's Skoda Fabia.“It was just chaos when I got there. It was like something out of a film, there were police cars, ambulances, the fire service and the three of them unconscious and being treated separately. At that point I thought ‘this is really bad’ and could destroy me.
Iqbal was handed a jail sentence of 12 years for death by dangerous driving which was increased to 15 years by three appeal judges on Friday October 13, after they concluded the initial sentence was "unduly lenient". The 22-year-old's sentence was extended on the same date baby Neeve was due.
He is fighting for stronger deterrents to discourage other motorists from speeding or using their phone while driving. “If you start with stronger deterrents hopefully they have already been put off before it gets to something serious. Since Frankie there have been so many other incidents it’s not like it was an isolated thing it’s just gone on and on,” he said.