Partner of pregnant mum killed in horror crash issues plea to young drivers

On Saturday, May 13 Calvin Buckley said goodbye to his partner Frankie Jules-Hough and told her he loved her. It was a ‘normal’ conversation that would turn out to be their last.Six months on Calvin, from Oldham, is still yet to come to terms with her death but is sharing her story with students in a bid to prevent further deadly crashes.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News following a show at the Middleton Arena on Wednesday (November 1) Calvin said he is hoping to send young people a message that life is ‘valuable’. READ MORE: Member of staff shot at sell-out Halloween party in Salford billed as 'Magic City Massacre

“Think, would you really want to cause the impact and devastation of taking somebody’s life or leaving somebody with life long injuries just so you can have a thrill or a buzz or get likes on social media.” headtopics.com

Iqbal was driving his father's BMW M140i at speeds of up to 123mph with one hand and holding his phone with the other to film himself, possibly to upload to Facebook, before hitting Frankie's Skoda Fabia.“It was just chaos when I got there. It was like something out of a film, there were police cars, ambulances, the fire service and the three of them unconscious and being treated separately. At that point I thought ‘this is really bad’ and could destroy me.

Iqbal was handed a jail sentence of 12 years for death by dangerous driving which was increased to 15 years by three appeal judges on Friday October 13, after they concluded the initial sentence was “unduly lenient”. The 22-year-old’s sentence was extended on the same date baby Neeve was due. headtopics.com

He is fighting for stronger deterrents to discourage other motorists from speeding or using their phone while driving. “If you start with stronger deterrents hopefully they have already been put off before it gets to something serious. Since Frankie there have been so many other incidents it’s not like it was an isolated thing it’s just gone on and on,” he said.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Meet Bake Off star Noel Fielding's partner Lliana BirdThe couple have been together since 2010 Read more ⮕

Short king and 6ft 9 partner delight TikTok with height differenceFinance worker Charlie Monk, from Southampton, met Max Gray at work five years ago and have been dating ever since, but their height difference has attracted attention from the public. Read more ⮕

Man Jailed for Waterboarding Partner While Watching FriendsA man has been sentenced to 50 months in jail for waterboarding his partner while she was watching an episode of Friends. The man, who had a history of abusing his partner, also assaulted her in other ways, including slamming her face into a mirror and stabbing her hand with a knife. Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight UK: Does It Matter If People Like Your Partner?Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau have sparked a fresh debate amid their rollercoaster marriage: does it matter if people like your partner? Read more on Grazia. Read more ⮕

Cityheart announced as preferred development partner for ambitious scheme in NorthamptonWest Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has confirmed that Cityheart has been announced as their preferred development partner for an ambitious scheme in Northampton. The project will include a new hotel, grade A office space, high-quality homes, and improved paving and planting. Read more ⮕

Drug dealer threatened Ashley Dale’s partner month before her death, court toldThe council worker, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine gun in her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year. Read more ⮕