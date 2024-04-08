Partial Solar Eclipse to be Visible in Scotland Tonight

This evening, a solar eclipse is due to take place in what will surely be a spectacular sight to see - and parts of it will be visible from right here in Scotland . Many areas in North America will be treated to a total solar eclipse on April 8, as the moon moves in between the earth and the sun and blocks its rays from reaching the earth. Total solar eclipse s don't happen very often and the next one isn't due to hit the UK until September 2090.

However, it will be partially visible from UK skies tonight, and one Scottish city is likely to have the best view. Here's everything you need to know if you want to catch a glimpse of the celestial marvel tonight. When to spot the UK's partial solar eclipse Keen stargazers will want to cast their eyes to the sky tonight at around 7.52pm this evening, according to Time and Date, as this is when the partial solar eclipse will start to be visible in Scotland. The sun will still be up at this time, and although the full eclipse won't be seen here, you may be able to see around 20 percent of it right before the sun sets - especially if you live in the west of Scotland. The partial eclipse will come to an end at around 8.51pm, so you've got around an hour to catch a glimpse. However, it's best to take a look right when it begins, so that the sun is in better view in the sk

