Partial Solar Eclipse to be Visible in Northern Ireland

Skygazers will be treated to an incredible astronomical phenomenon next week- a total solar eclipse. And if you're lucky enough to be in certain parts of Northern Ireland, you won't need to travel too far to catch a glimpse of one of the most spectacular sights in the solar system. Belfast and Derry are among a handful of towns and cities in the UK and Ireland where you'll be able to see a partial eclipse just before sunset on Monday, April 8th.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the earth or the sun, blocking some or all of the sun's rays from reaching the earth. Next Monday, the sun and moon will align perfectly for a total solar eclipse that will be visible over the US

