Partial Closure on M56 Motorway due to Flooding

The westbound section of the motorway is partially closed between junction 6 for Wilmslow Road (Hale Four Seasons roundabout) and junction 7 for Bowden, according to local traffic sites. It comes after the region was battered by Storm Kathleen overnight, with strong winds and torrential rain causing travel chaos .A number of planes had to be diverted from Manchester Airport as they were able to land in strong winds, as the city was hit with up to 70mph winds.

According to traffic site INRIX: "Two lanes closed due to flooding on M56 Westbound between J6 A538 Wilmslow Road (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout) and J7 A556 Chester Road (Bowdon).

M56 Motorway Closure Flooding Storm Kathleen Travel Chaos

