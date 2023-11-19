Parking ticket blunder forces construction worker to shut down business

A mistakenly-issued parking ticket has cost a construction worker his business – and forced him to lay off 10 staff. Dwight Henry received a PCN in April for parking his van in a suspended parking spot – despite leaving the space five minutes before it became unavailable. The £65 ticket was ripped up by the parking officer, but nearly six months later bailiffs demanded payment.

His work van was seized, and even though Hackney council has apologised, cancelled the fine and returned his van, Dwight was unable to earn for months and has had to shut down his business – Phoenix Construction East London Ltd. He lost out on £45,000 worth of contracts and has been forced to let his 10 staff go, as his work tools were locked up in the seized van. Dwight, a 45-year-old dad of five who lives in Lower Clapton, north east London, is now looking for work and has called on the council to pay out compensation. He said: ‘It has ruined my life





