Parking Restrictions and Car Parks for Fireworks Event

Parking restrictions and alternative car parks for the upcoming fireworks event in the park.

It has been confirmed by the council that there will be parking restrictions in the streets around the park as well as no vehicles allowed to park in the Cassiobury car park after 3pm tomorrow (Saturday, November 4). The event begins at 6pm, with the display starting at 7.30pm and there will be plenty of options on the day to keep everyone entertained and well-fed. We have rounded up all of the car parks closest to the park where you can leave your car whilst the fireworks are on.

Price: 30 minutes free, 30 minutes to an hour 80p, one to two hours £1.60 then £2.50 flat rate from 5pm to midnight.Address: Hempstead Road/The Avenue Roundabout WD17 4NR.

United Kingdom Headlines

