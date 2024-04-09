Parking Dispute in Ipswich Could Turn Violent, Warns Local Councillor

Residents in Ipswich , Suffolk and sixth form students are fighting over parking. County councillor Christopher Hudson has warned tensions could turn violent. Have YOU been caught in a parking row?Parking problems near a huge sixth form college caused by inconsiderate students could explode into violence, a senior local councillor has warned. Residents have complained of cars blocking driveways, being left on verges and preventing emergency services and tradesmen reaching houses.
Some homeowners are so furious at the ongoing situation since One Suffolk Sixth Form College opened in Ipswich in 2010 that they have put expletive-filled notes on windscreens. Christopher Hudson, the Suffolk county councillor whose electoral division covers the area, told MailOnline an 'urgent solution' was needed before the warring parties come to blows. He said: 'People get onto me and they are majorly p***** off with the problem. You get backchat from kids and you get notes from residents. Have YOU been caught in a parking row? Email katherine.lawton@mailonline.c
