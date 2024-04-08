Parking Chaos at Mallorca's Palma Airport Causes Travel Disruption

Attracting around four million tourists each year, Mallorca is immensely popular with British holidaymakers. Famed for its beach resorts , coves and Roman ruins, it’s a 2.5-hour flight from London – but if you’re heading there this summer, fair warning: you could run into travel chaos . One local has alleged that the current parking situation at Palma Airport is in ‘shambles,’ detailing that much of it is barricaded off without rhyme or reason.

‘They have made a complete shambles of the multi-story parking,’ one disgruntled reader, Alan, wrote to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. ‘All the second floor is barricaded off, many other spaces on higher floors are blocked with builders’ plastic barriers and there was literally no legal parking space available on Thursday when I collected my sister.’ The news is sure to ring alarm bells for those visiting family and friends living on the Spanish island, who may find that their loved ones are unable to collect them from the busy airport. The reader, who lives in Spain, also added that, had he needed to catch a flight, he’d have been in ‘big trouble.’ ‘I have never seen anything like this before so I’m puzzled as to what on earth is going on,’ he sai

