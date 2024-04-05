Parking and Services at Glasgow Airport

A popular jumping-off point for those looking to explore exotic destinations across the globe, Glasgow Airport can be a daunting experience for those who aren't frequent flyers. If you're looking for a place to park your motor or want to get a bit of shopping done before you jet off, it may be worth giving this a read. Here, we will explain everything from parking to where you can enjoy a refreshing pint before your flight.
Short Stay parking is only a 2 to 3-minute walk from the terminal with those choosing to use this facility paying between £6 and £55 for stays of up to 24 hours.is the airport's"most exclusive" offering and is aimed to be as convenient as possible for travellers. This parking is the closest to the terminal with passengers only needing to walk for 1 to 2 minutes. Prices for your selected date can be found inoffers the airport's only official valet service with the price of this starting from £9.99 per day (based on an 8-day stay
