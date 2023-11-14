Park Beyond: Beyond Extreme DLC Adds New Content to the Theme Park Management Game

Park Beyond is the latest entry into the ranks of the veritable theme park management genre, having launched earlier this year on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. It was met with decent, if not outstanding reviews from critics who largely felt it had some new ideas but didn't quite live up to its potential. Developers Limbic Entertainment are already hard at work on improving the experience though, with the recently released Beyond Extreme DLC being the first of many updates to the game.

This first expansion added a host of new items, missions, and of course rides that blend contemporary attractions with extreme sports. when it dropped on October 18. To get the lowdown on this next step in the evolution of Park Beyond, we spoke with Limbic Entertainment producer Marco Huppertz, who talked about positive feedback from the community after Patch 2.0, which rolled out alongside Beyond Extreme

