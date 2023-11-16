Paris Metro Seats Infested with Bedbugs

TO ERNEST HEMINGWAY, Paris was a movable feast. To a bedbug, so are Paris ians. In videos on social media, the seats of the city’s metro are seen swarming with bedbugs, tiny insects no bigger than an apple pip, which feed on human blood. The health risk from bedbugs is minor: itchy bites and a small risk of allergies and secondary infections. As the present panic suggests, the bigger impact tends to be psychological, says Clive Boase, an entomologist and pest-control consultant.

Mosquitoes, leeches and other parasites are unpleasant, but do not colonise your home. If a traveller brings bedbugs back from their holidays, they can start an infestation that can be very difficult to shift. Schadenfreude among the non-French is unwise. The story is not so much one of bad hygiene and dirty trains as it is another cautionary tale of globalisation, climate change and evolutionary biology . Warm cities provide ideal environments for bedbugs. Cheap travel helps them spread. And after decades of widespread use, the chemical insecticides used to kill them are losing their powe





Read more: THEECONOMİST » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İ NEWSPAPER: Woman making threats shot and wounded at Paris metro stationA woman making threats was shot and wounded at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand Metro station in Paris. Police opened fire after she did not respond to their warnings. This incident comes after heightened terror threats in France and other Western countries.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Paris police shoot unarmed veiled woman ‘threatening to blow herself up’ at metro stationPolice said rail passengers phoned emergency services to report that a woman was screaming at them and making threats

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Expert says 'carry a towel' to avoid bedbugs in cars and taxisDespite the name, it isn't just beds you need to worry about

Source: nottslive | Read more »

BBCTECH: Bedbugs: Hotels turn to tech as outbreaks riseFirms are turning to tech - both old and new - to catch outbreaks early, which is vital to stopping the spread.

Source: BBCTech | Read more »

BBCTECH: Inside the British lab battling bedbugsAmid rising concern about bedbugs, hotels and travel firms are searching for ways to combat the problem.

Source: BBCTech | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Poundland launching a bedbug killing spray for 'half-price' todayThe retailer says it has seen huge interest in methods of getting rid of bedbugs

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »