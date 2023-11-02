Paris Hilton showcases her incredibly toned legs in a bright pink mini-dress

transformed into gaming royalty for Halloween, channeling Nintendo's Princess Peach in a vibrant costume she flaunted on Instagram this Wednesday.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur, renowned for her trendsetting fashion statements, recently proclaimed herself the pioneer of the Barbiecore aesthetic. Engaging with her followers, she invited them to reminisce on their favorite Paris Hilton Halloween ensembles.

The heiress donned a striking pink gown with a corset highlighting her silhouette, embellished with a sparkling blue gem at the center. Showcasing her well-toned legs, Paris paired her costume with gleaming hot pink heels and complementing arm sleeves. headtopics.com

Paris's lush blonde locks fell gracefully over her shoulders, complementing the playful and colorful vibe of her outfit. The festivities continued as Paris shared a tender Halloween moment with her son, Phoenix, on Instagram the previous day. Dressed adorably as Elmo, the eleven-month-old was cradled in his mother's arms for his very first Halloween celebration.Phoenix is Paris's first child with her husband, Carter Reum. The couple's romance blossomed in December 2019, leading to a romantic engagement in February 2021.

Their love culminated in an elegant wedding in November of the same year, and they welcomed their son via surrogate this past January.“My favorite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life,” she said. headtopics.com

Looking ahead, Paris reflected on her upcoming tell-all book, "Paris: The Memoir," with confidence that Phoenix will one day take pride in his mother's resilience and openness about her journey.about how fast he is growing already. She said: "He's laughing, he's starting to sit up on his own, and we just started feeding him solid foods a few months ago."

