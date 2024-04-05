Paris Fury shares video of her two-year-old daughter swearing

Paris Fury has shared a clip of her two year old daughter swearing and warned " parent police " to back off. The mum-of-seven filmed her youngest daughter Athena pretending to a call on her toy phone. Paris, 34, who shares Venezuela, 14, Prince John James, 10, Prince 'Tutty' Tyson, six, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury, five, Athena , two, and Prince Rico, six months, with husband Tyson Fury, shared the video on Instagram .

Athena, who turns three in August, could be seen standing outside of the family's £1.7 million Morecambe mansion. The youngster sported a blue tracksuit, white boots and a floral gilet. She wore her hair in pigtails, complete with bows. In the 11-second clip, Athena put her Peppa Pig phone to her ear as she pretended to take a call. She pointed to the floor and exclaimed: "That's dog s**t." Paris then tried to quickly shut down Athena's bad language, stating: "No." Alongside the story, Paris added an embarrassed emoji and a laughing emoj

Paris Fury Daughter Swearing Parent Police Video Instagram Morecambe Mansion Athena Peppa Pig Phone

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyson Fury, 35, hints wife Paris Fury, 34, is expecting eighth childThey welcomed Prince Rico in September.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Meet Prince William and Princess Kate's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisThe Prince and Princess of Wales share three children

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Tyson Fury trainer Peter Fury on betrayal, Dougie Joyce and 'rollercoaster' lifeNow a father who increasingly leans on his faith, the 55-year-old hardman says he regrets his life of crime

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish child-free holiday to RiyadhParis Fury has given fans a peek inside her child-free trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after jetting nine hours to reunite with her husband Tyson ahead of a boxing match

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Paris Fury turns Lancaster restaurant into dance floor on night out with pals'When the restaurant starts to empty... so it's now the dance floor'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Paris Fury teases Tyson over 'new job' as he get his hands dirty at car wash'Get yourselves down to K1 car wash'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »