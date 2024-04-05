Paris Fury shares video of her two-year-old daughter swearing

Paris Fury has shared a clip of her two year old daughter swearing and warned " parent police " to back off. The mum-of-seven filmed her youngest daughter Athena pretending to a call on her toy phone. Paris, 34, who shares Venezuela, 14, Prince John James, 10, Prince 'Tutty' Tyson, six, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury, five, Athena , two, and Prince Rico, six months, with husband Tyson Fury, shared the video on Instagram .
Athena, who turns three in August, could be seen standing outside of the family's £1.7 million Morecambe mansion. The youngster sported a blue tracksuit, white boots and a floral gilet. She wore her hair in pigtails, complete with bows. In the 11-second clip, Athena put her Peppa Pig phone to her ear as she pretended to take a call. She pointed to the floor and exclaimed: "That's dog s**t." Paris then tried to quickly shut down Athena's bad language, stating: "No." Alongside the story, Paris added an embarrassed emoji and a laughing emoj
Paris Fury Daughter Swearing Parent Police Video Instagram Morecambe Mansion Athena Peppa Pig Phone
