Paris 2024 Olympic triathlon could be delayed or swimming leg cancelled due to water quality concerns

The Paris 2024 Olympic triathlon could be delayed or see the swimming leg cancelled if water quality in the River Seine is adversely affected by weather conditions , according to the games’ president Tony Estanguet. It was acknowledged that the possibility of heavy rain in the French capital could raise levels of E Coli in the water, despite over a billion euros having been invested in making the river safe to swim in for the first time in a hundred years.

On Tuesday, the Surfrider Foundation Europe charity issued a warning that samples taken have shown dangerous levels of bacteria in the water, just over a hundred days before the games are due to start. “When we decided to have this competition in the Seine we knew it will be a big challenge,” he said speaking at Sport Accord in Birmingham, as reported by Guardian. “But with the authorities, there is a big programme of investment and, when we talk about legacy, this project is fantastic. “And we are still confident that the triathlon will be based in the Seine because we have contingency plans. We can postpone for rainy conditions. Because it’s programmed at the beginning of the Games we can wait for better conditions. So we are confident that it will be possible to use the Sein

