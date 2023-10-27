Parents warned over Halloween 'trick' that can land you with huge bill

The annual tradition of dressing in a scary get-up and knocking on the doors of strangers for sweets and chocolate is now just days away.

While the day centres around fun-filled activities, including trick or treating, pumpkin carving and costume parties, it’s important to be aware of potential legal issues that could land you in trouble.‘Trick or treating’ itself is not an illegal activity, but it’s considered by some to be an “unwelcome American cultural import” and can sometimes result in incidents like property damage, nuisance and personal injury, DAS Law warns.

As such, parents and guardians have a responsibility to ensure children are supervised when taking part in Halloween festivities or it could result in having to pay a huge bill to fund repair costs. “This means that any civil action for recovery of losses due to damage caused by a child would need to be taken against the child. headtopics.com

“To hold a parent or guardian responsible, you would need to prove that they have been negligent and this resulted in the child damaging your property. This would be dependent on circumstances and evidence and could include arguments such as failing to supervise or failing to control the child.”

This means that if you feel in fear for your safety, or harassed by children playing Halloween ‘tricks’ on you and your home, you should contact the police as these are criminal matters. “Normally, you could look at taking legal action for nuisance for remedies such as damages and/or an injunction. If the nuisance is proven, a key question would be who could an injunction be taken out against? headtopics.com

