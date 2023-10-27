Parents warned by police after spate of arson attacks

Police have issued a warning to parents in a Nottinghamshire town after a series of arson attacks. Officers and the fire service have asked parents to talk to their children about the dangers of starting fires following a spate of deliberate blazes in Worksop.

Emergency services have said bins, play parks and woodland areas across Worksop have been set alight in the past two weeks. Fire crews attended 64 deliberate secondary fires in the same area in September.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Nottinghamshire Police district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Deliberate fires can have utterly devastating consequences and put not only those setting them at risk but innocent members of the public and our emergency service colleagues.“I want to reassure my community that we’re doing everything we can to find those responsible for setting these fires and are working alongside our partners at the council and fire service. headtopics.com

“I want to ask you if you spot anything suspicious or hear anything to please come forward and report it to us whether you call 101 or make an anonymous report – any information will help us.” The fresh warning comes after emergency services were called to Rainbow Park, Manton, where two 11-year-old boys were interviewed by the police about an arson attack which resulted in around £50,000 worth of damage. Police officers also arrested three suspects after being alerted to a burning car Hardwick Road West, Worksop, earlier this week.

Firefighter Mitchell at Worksop Fire Station said: “Deliberate fires are highly dangerous, putting both members of the public and emergency service workers at risk. “Not only can it cause considerable damage to the environment, but it also takes us away from dealing with other emergencies. We are working closely with our partners to reduce the number of deliberate fires in our area, so if you see an increase in our attendance around Worksop, please don’t be alarmed. headtopics.com

Read more:

nottslive »

Connecticut state police arrest man accused of impersonating a police officer to get to work fasterA Groton man is accused of putting red and blue lights on his car to drive faster to get to work and he has been charged with impersonating a police officer,… Read more ⮕

Parents urged to stop giving kids snacks when they’re boredA study has found that 'boredom eating' can start in children as young as 4 – with kids eating 79% more when they're not entertained Read more ⮕

Indi Gregory’s parents’ bid to take life-support treatment fight to Europe failsA campaign group supporting the baby’s family said an application to the European Court of Human Rights had been rejected. Read more ⮕

Indi Gregory’s parents’ bid to take life-support treatment fight to Europe failsA campaign group supporting the baby’s family said an application to the European Court of Human Rights had been rejected. Read more ⮕

Parents warned over Halloween 'trick' that can land you with huge billParents are urged to be vigilant this Halloween Read more ⮕

Rickmansworth School warns parents of Scots Hill lane closureA school has warned parents over roadworks near the gates set to last almost half a month. Read more ⮕