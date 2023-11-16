Parents speak of horror after girl killed in school crash

The parents of a girl killed when a Land Rover crashed through a fence at her school have spoken about the 'absolute horror' of that day. Nuria Sajjad, eight, and her mother Smera Chohan had been taking a photograph together at the preparatory school in Wimbledon when they were hit. As the police investigation continues, she is haunted by unanswered questions. Speaking to the BBC alongside husband Sajjad Butt for the first time since the crash, Ms Chohan said: 'My mind goes blank.

I didn't see anything come at me. Because if I had, I would have protected my girl. 'I would have. And I didn't. So I wake up every morning thinking 'Could I have picked her up and done something?' I didn't see the car come. I didn't save my girl.' The Land Rover crashed through the fence just before 10:00 BST on 6 July. If it had happened the following day, the playground would have been empty. The children and parents of Nuria's cohort at the all-girls establishment, The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, were celebrating the last day of term with a special assembly and picnic

