Parents Praise Sensory Sox's Full-Body Stretchy Body Sock for Helping Children with Additional and Sensory Needs

Parents have been loving a product being sold on Amazon that they say has been helping their children with additional and sensory needs . Many mums and dads have been so impressed that the item currently has hundreds of five-star reviews online.

Its 'lightweight', 'breathable' and 'calming' fabric provides deep pressure stimulation and helps to promote body awareness. A description of the item reads: "The body sock is a fun and exciting tool creating a protective and imaginative space for children and adults. Fiona put: "My ASD son likes to feel “enclosed” so this is perfect for him. He uses it frequently, and I’m not sure how it’s not burst to be honest! Great product." Kat added: "Bought this for my teenage daughter with ASD. She is 5'4 and can get in it just about. She finds it comfortable and she she has used it when feeling overwhelmed."

