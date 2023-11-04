Parents of young girl with brain tumour make last memories

The parents of a young East Belfast girl have said they are doing all they can to make last memories with her after being told there are no further options for treatment to her brain tumour. Anna Rainey was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year when she was just six years old after complaining of having headaches for a number of weeks. She was a healthy little girl apart from a few instances of tonsillitis.
However, a few days after a GP visit to record the increase in headaches, her mum noticed her eye turning in and took her straight to A&E. Following a CT scan, Craniopharyngioma was confirmed, indicating that she had a rare benign brain tumour. After spending two months in the hospital, Anna was scheduled for an operation to remove the tumour in Liverpool. During her 16-hour surgery, further problems arose for the young girl after a blood vessel was nicked, causing a severe bleed on the brain that left her fighting for her life. While Anna managed to pull through from this, she was left brain damaged and unable to speak or move around by herself anymore. Anna spent six months in Liverpool before returning home to Belfast where she received further heartbreaking news that there was nothing more that doctors would be able to do for her
