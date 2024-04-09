Parents of Teenager Who Committed School Shooting Jailed for Up to 15 Years

The parents of a teenager who shot and killed four classmates in the United States have been jailed for up to 15 years. Ethan Crumbley is currently serving life in prison for murder after he killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan in November 2021. He was 15 at the time. Crumbley's parents gave him the weapon he used in the shooting for Christmas and prosecutors accused them of ignoring signs of violence being displayed by their son.

Jennifer and James, the first parents convicted of manslaughter in a US mass school shooting, will serve at least 10 years in prison in Michigan

Parents Teenager School Shooting Jail Murder Violence

