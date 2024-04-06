Parents of Missing Graduate Trapped in 'Hell' as They Search for Answers

The devastated parents of a missing graduate have said they are trapped in "hell" as they retrace his last known steps every day with hopes of finding out what happened to him. Jack O'Sullivan, 23, vanished while on the way home from a party in Bristol on March 2.He was last seen at around 3.15am in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way and was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers.

His mother, Catherine O'Sullivan, said she immediately knew "something's wrong" when she woke up at 5am and Jack had not returned home.She went out to search for him with her husband, Alan, straight away - the first of many days of "hell".The couple have followed the same route their son is believed to have taken every day since his disappearance."We live hour by hour. You can't plan for the next day; we just communicate with police and we wait. We wait," Ms O'Sullivan told the Time

