Parents of girl killed by BMW driver criticise police investigation

The parents of a 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a BMW driver have branded the police investigation following the incident 'appalling'. Katelyn Dawson died in hospital in January 2018 when a BMW car ploughed into a bus stop in Wakefield Road in Huddersfield , Yorkshire Live reports. The teenager was described as 'confident and happy' young woman who loved dancing.
Yesterday (April 11), following a seven-day inquest, senior coroner Martin Fleming concluded that it was 'more likely than not' that the BMW driver, Richard Brooke, had suffered a temporarily loss of consciousness due to fainting at the wheel. He said he had felt unwell and had 'tunnel vision' and could not remember what happened after that. READ NEXT: Police issue update on arrests in Kulsuma Akter case after Habibur Masum charged No criminal charges were brought against Mr Brooke following the incident. But Katelyn's parents Angela and Colin Dawson said the investigation after the crash was 'appalling' and that police had 'failed' their daughter. West Yorkshire Police said all evidence was reviewed in the case. Following the hearing, Angela and Colin released a statement outside Bradford Coroners' Court. They said: "It has taken six years and three months for her inquest to be heard. It has been extremely difficult and harrowing for us to sit through the seven day inquest. We have seen and heard things that no parent should have to
