Parents criticize police investigation into teenager's death after driver faints at the wheel

The parents of a teenager killed by a car as she waited for a school bus have slammed an 'appalling' police investigation into her death after a coroner ruled the driver probably fainted at the wheel. Quantity surveyor Richard Brooke, 57, escaped prosecution after an investigation found he lost consciousness and was not in control of his actions when his BMW left the road and smashed into schoolgirl Katelyn Dawson, 15, in January 2018.
Today an inquest in Bradford ended with coroner Martin Fleming recording a narrative verdict, stating it was 'more likely than not' that Brooke fainted at the wheel. After the hearing a statement from her parents Angela and Colin Dawson said Katelyn had been 'failed' by police for an inadequate investigation. Katelyn Dawson (pictured) was waiting for a bus when Richard Brooke's car mounted the pavement in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire and hit her on January 10, 2018 Katelyn's parents Colin and Angela Dawson have slammed the 'appalling' police investigation today after a coroner ruled the driver probably fainted at the wheel Mr Brooke, 52, has never been prosecuted following the smash in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, much to the dismay of Katelyn's parents Colin, 47, and Angela, 50 They said: 'Given the limitations of the evidence presented, we understand the difficulty that the Coroner has had in reaching his decisio
