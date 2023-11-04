Parents and Children Hold Teddy Bear Protest and Vigil in Glasgow

Parents and children held a teddy bear protest and vigil in George Square, Glasgow, on Tuesday, demanding a ceasefire to protect the children of Gaza THE global response to the daily bombardment of Gaza has been utterly disgraceful. How global leaders can stand by and not only watch but justify war crimes being played out on our televisions for all to see is so far beyond me that it turns my stomach and breaks my heart

. There is no doubt in my mind that we are witnessing one of the greatest acts of barbarity in a generation and the fact that neither the Prime Minister nor the Leader of the Opposition can even bring themselves to call for a ceasefire is pathetic on so many levels. Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have essentially said that there is no limit to the amount of dead children they find acceptable for the Israeli army to kill. That may sound harsh but in response to questions specifically about that they both simply repeat the line that “Israel has the right to defend itself”.The very same men will stand solemnly and lay wreaths at cenotaphs next week, where they will decry the horrors of war and the millions of lives senselessly lost. They will no doubt talk up the importance of peace, while at the same time giving tacit approval to what many say is beginning to feel like ethnic cleansin

