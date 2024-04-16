Parents Allege Man Filming Children at Scots Shopping Centre

The incident was reported to police on Sunday, April 14 after a man was seen filming youths at Ocean Terminal in Leith , Edinburgh .

The man, who appeared to be in his mid-30s, was understood to have been seen recording several videos of youths on his phone. As reported in Edinburgh Live, he was chased by a furious parent who demanded he remove the clips from his device. After deleting the footage, the man quickly left the scene before security and police could be alerted.He is understood to have been using a distinctive bright red phone which helped the parents realise what was going on.

A spokesperson for Ocean Terminal said: "We can confirm a complaint has been made to our security team and we are happy to support the police in their investigation as required."

Parents Children Filming Shopping Centre Ocean Terminal Leith Edinburgh Videos Phone Police Investigation

