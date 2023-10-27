Parasite nicknamed 'monster in a barrel' and inspired Alien films found on Isles of Scilly

The phronima sedentaria — nicknamed "monster in a barrel" — was spotted on Porthcressa beach by Scott Reid on Monday 23 October.

The marine creatures, which are about an inch in size, were last recorded on the Isles of Scilly in 2018.He added: "The barrel structure was no bigger than the end of my thumb, and the creature was slightly longer than a fingernail."He studied ecology at university and has been trying to spot the creature for years.Mr Reid said: "I became aware of this amphipod crustacean a few years ago, and started looking out for them because I was just fascinated by their appearance.

He knew there was a chance of spotting one, he added, but couldn't believe it when he saw the clear barrel-like structure on the beach. "I was incredibly happy and excited," he said. "After four years of looking for this species, it was a really special moment." headtopics.com

The marine creatures are a species of amphipod crustaceans, which are found in oceans at a depth of up to 1km.Python found under bush in village - the second found in a week"They cut into the bottom of them, and eat the salp from the inside to construct a barrel-like vessel for themselves."In total, the creatures can raise up to 600 young inside the vessel.He said: "They've got this stereotype of what we'd think of as an alien.

"But the creatures are absolutely harmless which is why I think they've captured people's imagination." Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know… headtopics.com

