Paramount Pictures Developing R-Rated Live-Action Adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

Paramount Pictures is developing an R-rated, live-action adaptation of IDW's five-issue comic book series , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : The Last Ronin . The studio hired former DC Films head Walter Hamada to produce the gritty film, which will be penned by Tyler Burton Smith (Boy Kills World, Child's Play).

Kevin Eastman - who created TMNT with Peter Laird in 1984 - co-wrote The Last Ronin with Tom Waltz and it's set in a dystopian alternative universe where Splinter and his three of his heroes in a half-shell are murdered one-by-one by the grandson of Shredder and synthetic ninjas. The Daredevil-inspired turtles, transformed after being exposed to radioactive ooze as hatchlings, have spawned seven feature films (five of which were live action) and amassed a combined $1.3B at the global box office

