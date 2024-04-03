Paramedic Witnesses Effectiveness of Treatment for Opioid Overdoses

Fire Capt. Jesse Blaire, a paramedic, was initially skeptical about a treatment for stopping repeat opioid overdoses. However, after witnessing its effectiveness in helping a patient, he became a believer. Blaire had met the patient, Slaughter, at a hospital after she had overdosed on opioids. He informed her about a free program that not only connected her with a recovery center but also provided transportation and medication to alleviate withdrawal symptoms.

Blaire continued to check in on Slaughter every morning

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exploring the effectiveness of a novel pain management device for endometriosis painEndometriosis is a chronic condition affecting women, often resulting in painful symptoms such as menstrual cramps and pelvic pain. Pain caused by endometriosis significantly lowers the quality of life and reproductive health of affected women, with around one-third of women still experiencing pain and discomfort despite treatment.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Boosting curcumin's absorption and effectiveness for disease prevention and therapyThe potential of nano-formulations to boost the bioavailability and bioactivity of curcumin.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Questions raised over the effectiveness of F1 rules revampWith F1 looking like it is heading to its third year of single team dominance, there have been questions asked about whether the rules revamp that took place from 2022 has ultimately failed. The bold changes aimed at making the racing more exciting and closing the field up have not delivered all that had been hoped, with Red Bull remaining out front and overtaking getting more and more difficult.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Study conducted during the pandemic reveals the perceived effectiveness of various protective measuresAn article by Giuseppe Alessandro Veltri of the Department of Sociology and Social Research of the University of Trento, focused on the public health guidelines adopted during the pandemic.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study finds little or no difference in effectiveness of in-person versus remote cognitive behavioral therapyThere is little to no difference in the effectiveness of in-person versus therapist-guided remote cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) across a range of mental health and somatic disorders, according to a review published in the March 18 issue of CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Researchers report on the effectiveness of skin biopsy to detect Parkinson's and related neurodegenerative diseasesIn a paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), neurologists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) showed that a simple skin biopsy test detects an abnormal form of alpha-synuclein, the pathological hallmark of Parkinson's disease and the subgroup of neurodegenerative disorders known as synucleinopathies,...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »