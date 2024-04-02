Paralympic gold medallist Jason Smyth reflects on sacrifices made for Dancing with the Stars

Paralympic gold medallist Jason Smyth made a lot of sacrifices to be on Dancing with the Stars. The show champion, from Eglinton in Co Derry, pipped fellow Northern Ireland contestant Blu Hydrangea to the title last month. Former Irish Paralympic athlete Jason moved to Dublin and was away from his wife Elise and their girls, Evie and Lottie, for three months before returning home again last month. He said that his appearance on the show was about showing what was possible.

Jason told RSVP Magazine: "Huge sacrifices were made by me, my wife and my kids. I wasn’t home for 11 weeks, from January 1st until the show wrapped, and that was difficult. As time passes and you reflect, that’s when you become appreciative.

