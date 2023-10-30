Paperchase Returns to Shops After Closing All Stores

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Paperchase is returning to shops today after closing all 134 stores earlier this year. Paperchase is coming back after closing all 134 shops - in time for Christmas. While another also tagged their friend and said: "We are saved." Prices start at just £5 for a tote bag and go up to £14 for a pack of 24 marker pens. Tesco said: "We know that Paperchase lovers will be pleased to see their favourite stationery brand again, and we're excited to be making these premium, design led products available to Tesco customers, to spread a little more joy. "It's brilliant to see all the beautiful colours and designs coming to life both in our stores and online." The Sun has asked Tesco for the full list of stores selling Paperchase items and we will update this story when we hear back. Over the years the brand developed a cult following from people who loved indulging in its brightly coloured quirky notebooks, diaries, cards and gift wrap. Yours Clothing, which snapped up the brand name, is planning to open bricks and mortar shops again, The Sun exclusively revealed.

