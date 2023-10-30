Paperchase returns one year after going into administration

Tesco has announced the re-launch of much-loved stationery brand Paperchase in selected stores and online at Tesco.com. Paperchase went into administration on 30 January 2023 and Tesco purchased the brand and intellectual property, but not the stores.

"With a variety of trends available in the range we’re making it easy for shoppers to express themselves and find something to suit their individual personality whilst doing their weekly shop - whether that’s someone who loves working with bright neon colours, a detailed organiser who prefers neutrals or something in-between. It’s brilliant to see all the beautiful colours and designs coming to life both in our stores and online.

The nation’s top three stationery staples include notebooks and writing pads (33%), ball point and soft touch pens (30%) and marker pens (19%). But while stationery choices for some are just functional, for others they're a way to express their personalities. headtopics.com

Smart and perceptive people opt for organisational stationery like ring binders (28%) but are also fans of designs with illustrations and characters (13%) much more than the rest of the nation (3%). Those with a vivid imagination are equally as adventurous when it comes to stationery, with nearly a fifth (18%) opting for coloured felt tip pens compared to just 11% of the nation.

Star signs can also give an indication of whether someone has an addiction to neon highlighters or prefers a subtle, stylish notepad to jot down their thoughts. When it comes to choosing greeting cards, the UK is a nation of jokers, as the majority typically pick humorous cards for loved ones like children (24%), siblings (38%), partners (33%) and friends (33%). 30% even say they buy humorous cards for colleagues. headtopics.com

Former McDonald's in Nottingham City Centre Goes on the Market as Shoppers Share Their PreferencesA former McDonald's restaurant in Nottingham city centre is being marketed for lease, as shoppers express their desire for a pharmacy, independent businesses, and vintage shops at the site. Read more ⮕

Marks and Spencer shoppers rave about comfy and versatile over the knee bootsMarks and Spencer shoppers are loving the Flat Round Toe Over the Knee Boots for their comfort and versatility. With a chunky sole and faux suede material, these boots are perfect for the colder weather and can be worn with a variety of outfits. Read more ⮕

Rising Candy and Gum Prices Cause Concern for Halloween ShoppersCandy and gum prices have increased by 13% this month, more than double the overall grocery price increase. This has led to concerns among consumers, with many planning to buy cheaper alternatives for Halloween. Experts predict that prices may continue to rise due to factors such as droughts and high sugar prices. Read more ⮕

Shoppers Rave About 'Safe' Space Heater from Amazon That Saves £1.27 per Hour on HeatingThe ASSCA space heater from Amazon is receiving rave reviews from shoppers. Priced at £39.99, it heats up in just five seconds and has multiple heating modes. With built-in safety measures, it could save you £1.27 per hour compared to a gas boiler. The heater has received a high rating on Amazon, with customers praising its small size, quick warming capabilities, and quiet operation. Read more ⮕

Shoppers evacuated as severe flooding hits Hastings shopping centreShoppers were forced to evacuate a shopping centre in Hastings due to severe flooding caused by heavy rain and blocked drains. The fire service worked to clear the water that had risen several inches, while social media footage showed deep floodwater in the streets and shopping area. Southern Water is investigating the flooding and working with authorities to limit further damage. Read more ⮕

John Lewis Shoppers Snap Up Sustainable 'ANYDAY' JumpsuitJohn Lewis shoppers are loving the 'ANYDAY' jumpsuit, made from sustainable material in a dark denim shade. With a nearly five-star rating, it's perfect for layering and can be worn with chunky boots for an autumnal look. Available in various sizes, it's praised for its expensive appearance and adjustable fit. Read more ⮕