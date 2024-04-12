Paola Lenti's Mission to Re-use and Give Life to Discarded Materials

Paola Lenti is unstoppable in her mission to create a better world: the Italian furniture company has been improving its production with a mission to re-use and give another life to leftovers and discarded materials . During a series of furnishings and complements, Sato played with the colourful offcuts referencing the organic forms of blossoming cherry trees, in honour of Japan's most beautiful yearly event, a breath-taking moment able to bring people together.

The collection has a strong connection to Japanese culture, not only in its reference to the cherry blossom trees but also because the forms of the pieces are informed by ancient samurai armours. The petals that fall down the trees inspired the colourful cut-offs selected by the designer, who carefully combined them in different chromatic compositions, metaphorically referring to a second nature, a second flourishing. 'The starting point for the collection is the Maris mesh fabric, developed and produced exclusively by our company for outdoor collections,' says founder Paola Lenti. The recyclable, 100% polypropylene waterproof material is available in 180 colour hues, and benefits from a low fusion point. It can be overlapped and welded, avoiding the use of secondary materials such as sewing threads or adhesive

