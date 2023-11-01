Pandemic had real lasting impact on cognitive function in over-50s, study finds

Lockdowns and other restrictions brought in during the pandemic have had a “real lasting impact” on the brain health of people over the age of 50, researchers have suggested.

A team comprising researchers from the University of Exeter and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London analysed brain function tests from 3,142 people who took part in the Protect Study, which initially launched in 2014 to gain an insight into the brain function of people over 40 over a 25-year period.

Anne Corbett, professor of dementia research and Protect Study lead at the University of Exeter, said: “Our findings suggest that lockdowns and other restrictions we experienced during the pandemic have had a real lasting impact on brain health in people aged 50 or over, even after the lockdowns ended. headtopics.com

“If you are concerned about your memory the best thing to do is to make an appointment with your GP and get an assessment,” Prof Corbett said. “In doing so, it underlines the fact that there are steps we can all take to protect the health of our brain, she added.

“Further research is needed so we can develop our understanding of these relationships and who may be at greatest risk of developing dementia.”

