Pandemic had real lasting impact on cognitive function in over-50s, study finds

Lockdowns and other restrictions brought in during the pandemic have had a “real lasting impact” on the brain health of people over the age of 50, researchers have suggested.

A team comprising researchers from the University of Exeter and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London analysed brain function tests from 3,142 people who took part in the Protect Study, which initially launched in 2014 to gain an insight into the brain function of people over 40 over a 25-year period.

Anne Corbett, professor of dementia research and Protect Study lead at the University of Exeter, said: “Our findings suggest that lockdowns and other restrictions we experienced during the pandemic have had a real lasting impact on brain health in people aged 50 or over, even after the lockdowns ended. headtopics.com

“If you are concerned about your memory the best thing to do is to make an appointment with your GP and get an assessment,” Prof Corbett said. “In doing so, it underlines the fact that there are steps we can all take to protect the health of our brain, she added.

“Further research is needed so we can develop our understanding of these relationships and who may be at greatest risk of developing dementia.”

Wigston: Arrest after cyclist seriously injured in collisionA man in his 50s was taken to hospital and continues to receive treatment, say police. Read more ⮕

Researchers identify key protein biomarkers in MS patients, paving way for personalized treatment strategiesResearchers aimed to identify dependable protein biomarkers for multiple sclerosis (MS). Read more ⮕

Researchers Uncover Possible Origin Story of Egypt's Great SphinxA new study by New York University tested a theory that desert winds carved the Great Sphinx in Giza. They found that the natural shape of the rock may have inspired Egyptians to create the sphinx. Read more ⮕

Researchers develop new method for mapping how the parts of the brain 'speak' to each otherA research team led by Cleveland Clinic and Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) has developed a new method for mapping how the parts of the brain 'speak' to each other, critical to understanding behavior changes in patients with neurological disease. Read more ⮕

Researchers Unveil Catalyst To Convert CO2 Into MethaneRice University researchers have developed copper-based catalysts that efficiently convert carbon dioxide into methane, presenting a promising solution for carbon management. Read more ⮕

Researchers receive NEA award to test whether a two-step music therapy improves chronic painRegenstrief Institute research scientist Matthew J. Bair, M.D., M.S., and the Indiana Institute of Medical Research (IIMR) at Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center have been awarded the Creative Forces: National Endowment for the Arts Military Healing Arts Network Award for Clinical Study of Music Therapy and Chronic Pain in U.S. Veterans. Read more ⮕