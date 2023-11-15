Pamela Anderson Poses for a Photo in Her Oceanfront Home

Pamela Anderson put on a youthful display as she posed for a photo inside her oceanfront home on Vancouver Island which was shared to Instagram on Sunday. The Baywatch star, 56 - who recently revealed that ditching makeup was 'very freeing' - held a cheerful smile on her face as she sat inside the front room of The Roadhouse located on the Ladysmith property.

In the caption, the model penned to her 3 million fans, 'I am most at home — with my animals, on the ocean with a light softness thrown about… reading, writing and dreaming…' The actress could be seen wearing a flowy, white sundress that was held up with thick straps that wrapped around her shoulders. She sat on top of a circular stool with her knees drawn up to her chest as she paused for a spontaneous photo session. Her blonde locks were parted in the middle, and effortlessly cascaded down naturally past her shoulders. Pamela sat at a rectangular-shaped, white island that had two stools placed in fron

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Laura Anderson's Fans Defend Her Against Trolls Claiming Daughter Bonnie Was SunburntLaura Anderson's loyal fans leapt to her defence at the weekend after several trolls claimed her daughter Bonnie was sunburnt. The former Love Island star, 34, shared a slew of adorable pictures with her baby girl Bonnie, two months, on their first holiday in Dubai. However, several people took to the comments to mum-shame the reality star, claiming that her daughter was sunburnt.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

METROUK: Love Island star 'dragged from car and attacked by two men'‘It was a hugely traumatic experience,’ a source said.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Love Island star 'dragged from car and attacked by two men'‘It was a hugely traumatic experience,’ a source said.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: ‘I didn’t want Gemma to do Love Island but she’s bombproof’EXCLUSIVE: Michael Owen reveals how teammate Becks influenced his fashion journey, why he never gives daughter Gemma style advice and his thoughts on her time in Love Island

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

VİDEOGAMERCOM: Coral Island 1.0 full game release date, time countdown and priceHere is the release date and time countdown for when Coral Island 1.0 full game will come out along with its price.

Source: VideoGamerCom | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: Love Island: Which Couples Are Still Together After the Final Vows?Find out which couples from Love Island series six are still together after the emotional final vows.

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »