Palworld Update Introduces New Hairstyles and More

When starting Palworld you are tasked with creating your own character. You can be either male or female, and you can tweak aspects such as the body, face, eyes, and hair. It’s not as extensive as the character creation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Black Desert, or ARK Survival Evolved, but it’s good enough. However, if you’d like more options, you can get more than 50 amazing new hairstyles for your Palworld character.
Pocketpair has done a good job of regularly updating the game, and you can find the full Palworld update 0.2.0.6 patch notes online. This is the biggest update yet by far as it adds a new evil pal along with more key items and an Ore Mining Site. While the addition of Bellanoir is neat, leaks have uncovered many more pals and bosses potentially joining the game in future updates. More content will be delivered in the shape of pals, bosses, islands, and other additions highlighted in the roadma
Palworld Update Hairstyles Character Creation Evil Pal Key Items Leaks Future Updates
