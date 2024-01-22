Palworld: The New Era of AI-washing in Gaming

Palworld is Steam's latest hit game, with over two million users in 24 hours and selling 5 million copies in three days. Despite accusations of plagiarising creature designs from Pokémon and using AI, the game's popularity and positive reviews suggest a new era of AI-washing.





CreativeBloq » / 🏆 40. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.