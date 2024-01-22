Palworld: The New Era of AI-washing in Gaming

HEAD TOPICS

Palworld, a popular game on Steam, has faced accusations of plagiarising Pokémon and using AI. However, its success and positive reviews indicate a new trend of AI-washing in the gaming industry.

Palworld is Steam's latest hit game, with over two million users in 24 hours and selling 5 million copies in three days. Despite accusations of plagiarising creature designs from Pokémon and using AI, the game's popularity and positive reviews suggest a new era of AI-washing.

