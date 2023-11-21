Paloma House: A Minimalist Retreat in Kangaroo Valley

Set against the backdrop of the lush New South Wales countryside, Paloma House sits on an idyllic hilltop spot in Kangaroo Valley, offering long vistas of the local national park. The clients, a Sydney-based couple looking for a second home, love horticulture, horses and the great outdoors, and are big fans of Tadao Ando and minimalist architecture. Their search for the right creative mind to help them realise their dream retreat led them to New Zealand studio Fearon Hay.

Fearon Hay first appeared in Wallpaper* 22 years ago when the then-emerging studio featured in our 2001 Architects’ Directory. Since then, the Auckland- and (now also) LA-based firm, founded in 1998 by Tim Hay and Jeff Fearon, has carved a niche as a go-to expert for 21st century minimalism. Crafting extraordinary homes in striking natural landscapes is a key practice strength and a significant part of the duo’s joint portfolio and expertise, something the Paloma House owners made the most of. The new residence’s flat, low, linear volume keeps it close to the eart





