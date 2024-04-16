Palmer's golden touch can save Chelsea's season

Palmer's golden touch can save Chelsea 's seasonFor all the money they've wastefully splurged, Chelsea might just have pulled off the signing of the season. It will certainly feel that way if Cole Palmer can add to his Premier League heroics with something special against his former club Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals. That certainly isn't beyond him. Everything Palmer touches turns to gold right now.
Arsenal would have been expected to score 62 goals from their chances but have actually scored 75. But Liverpool's chances, worth 75 goals, have yielded only 72. Nunez's lack of composure in front of goal is well documented and it is perhaps no surprise that City have been colder but Arsenal too? That is damning. Salah, once such a clinical finisher, is underperforming his expected goals for the second season in a row.
