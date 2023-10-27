Palestinians Report Total Communication Blackout as Israel Expands Ground Operation

alestinians are experiencing a total communication blackout in Gaza, according to civil society groups and journalists on the ground. Israel's military said Friday that it was"expanding" its ground operations in Gaza.

In a recent news report, an Al Jazeera English correspondent expressed fear over the blackout, which has affected internet, cellular and landline services: “Please guys if you can hear us send the message to the world we are isolated now in Gaza. Again guys if you can hear us ... we are isolated in the territory. We don't have any phone signals. We don’t have any internet connections...We just only hear bombardment. We don’t have any kind of access of communication to anyone. Everyone now is really terrified and afraid. Journalists here and even the civilians here who are inside the hospital they don’t have any access to the networks.

The Red Crescent is particularly concerned about the inability to provide emergency medical services because they can no longer receive emergency calls alerting them of crises. This “hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded and injured,” they said. headtopics.com

The U.K. based Medical Aid for Palestinians also tweeted that telephone and internet communications with Gaza appear to be shut or and they cannot reach their colleagues.Israeli attacks have killed more than 6,850 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which operates out of the West Bank. Hospitals are on the verge of losing fuel needed to keep many patients alive. The World Health Organization reported earlier this week thatDr.

"We fear this is the pretense for an immediate ground invasion, which will result in mass casualties on a scale we haven't witnessed yet," Abdel-Mannan said.TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice. headtopics.com

