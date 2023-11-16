Palestinians face Israeli soldiers in Gaza

To see the column of people up close was quite something. Several hundred Palestinians, young and elderly, in a thin line facing south on the main north-south road that cuts down through Gaza. On a loudhailer, an Israeli soldier is issuing instructions in Arabic. They should move south, they are told, and they will be safe. We're deep inside Gaza, a couple of miles southeast of Gaza City itself.

Israel-Gaza latest: UN issues dire warning Behind us, a couple of miles back, to the east, is the border fence with Israel. The land between us and the fence resembles a wasteland. What were once fields are now a vast area of earth, churned up by the Israeli military vehicles, which are shuttling back and forth. Ahead of us, looking west, it's a different sort of wasteland. Not a single building is untouched. Some are barely standing. In the distance, there is the occasional boom. We're with the Israeli military on an embedded facilit

