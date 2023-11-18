Paedophile Ended Up Dead in a Grave He Was Forced to Dig Himself in Case That Gripped Russia

It was a shocking case of betrayal and furious retribution that resonated with horrified parents the world over. In remote woodlands in deepest Russia , an enraged Vyacheslav Matrosov stood face-to-face with the one-time friend and babysitter he had caught abusing his six-year-old daughter. Moments later, after a vicious knife-fight, 32-year-old Oleg Sviridov was dead – Matrosov having apparently succeeded in making the child sex attacker dig his own grave and then take his own life.

The extraordinary story of how a father confronted the abuser of his child instantly struck a chord with the public - even more so when Matrosov was arrested on suspicion of murder, which could have seen him face a lengthy spell in jail. His arrest was accompanied by an outcry with villagers pitching together to fund his winding legal battle and declaring: 'Every father would have done thi





