Paediatrician warns of polarisation and stifling of debate in trans healthcare

An eminent paediatrician tasked with overhauling care for gender-questioning kids has told how she was vilified while compiling her review. Dr Hilary Cass faced criticism solely for engaging with all sides of the 'exceptionally toxic' debate. The topic of trans healthcare has become so vicious that medical professionals are 'afraid to openly discuss their views', wrote the ex-president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in her bombshell 388-page report.

In a plea to 'people on all sides', Dr Cass urged those engaging in the 'worst bullying behaviour' to stop, warning the 'stifling of debate' by adults has not only let children down but hampered scientific progress in the area. Her landmark report published today ruled children given NHS trans treatment have been set on a path of irreversible change despite scant medical evidence. Puberty blockers, known medically as gonadotrophin-releasing hormone analogues, stop the physical changes of puberty in teens questioning their gender

