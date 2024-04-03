Paddy McGuinness to Host New Sunday Morning Show on BBC Radio 2

Take Me Out star, 50, is primed to take on coveted Sunday morning slot. Listeners fear the move is another by the BBC to bring younger audiences in. READ MORE:BBC Radio 2 listeners have vowed to stop listening to the station after Paddy McGuinness was announced as the host of a new prime Sunday morning show - amid concerns that he is a 'kiss of death' for programmes on TV and radio.

The Top Gear and Question of Sport host, 50, will take over Michael Ball's plush 11am slot on Sundays from June with a new show with an as-yet-unspecified format - prompting an outcry from veteran Radio 2 listeners who find him off-putting. Radio 2 bosses say McGuinness made a 'huge impression' with listeners sitting in for Rylan Clark on his Saturday show in recent weeks - but listeners to Britain's most popular radio station fear his presence will further 'decimate' its audienc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paddy McGuinness to Host New Sunday Morning Show on BBC Radio 2BBC Radio 2 listeners express concerns over Paddy McGuinness hosting a new Sunday morning show, fearing it will negatively impact the station's audience.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Top Gear stars Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris reunite for new showTop Gear stars Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris have landed a new show with the BBC after the motoring show was put on hold following Freddie Flintoff's horror crash

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Paddy McGuinness 'free to date' as Christine admits most daunting part of split'I know if and when it comes to that, of course, it's going to be difficult'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Christine McGuinness shares 'daunting' Paddy split and says he's 'free to date'Christine McGuinness has opened up about her relationship with ex husband Paddy and admitted the 'daunting' parts of their split, as she detailed how he's 'free to date'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Christine McGuinness says what she 'wants' from Paddy split and her 'therapy'She was flooded with messages after sharing her 'therapy'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Christine McGuinness says she does not plan to marry again after Paddy splitThe couple announced in 2022 they had split after 11 years together, but that they are still living together with their three children who all have autism.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »