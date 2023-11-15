Ozzy Osbourne Spotted in Wheelchair in Santa Monica

Ozzy Osbourne was pictured leaving an office building in a wheelchair in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, on Tuesday afternoon. The frail-looking star, 74, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003, was wearing a face mask wile being pushed along in the wheelchair by two companions. Ozzy was sporting a black T-shirt with a pair of sweatpants, while he covered his knees with a blue blanket to keep warm.

The Black Sabbath rocker displayed his tattooed arms, while sporting a series of gold jewellery including rings and a watch. Ozzy's appearance comes after his son Jack Osbourne has admitted his daughter Maple is 'scared' of her heavy metal rocker grandfather Ozzy

