There was pride in defeat as Oxhey Jets pushed league leaders Amersham Town all the way before going down to a late 2-1 defeat.

Jets went into the game off the back of four consecutive victories in all competitions and beating second-placed Molesey the previous weekend, but the difference in experience between the two sides was evidenced by the fact Owen Deamer was the only player in the visitors’ starting XI aged over 23.

However, the home side soon started to gain the upper hand, forcing their opponents to dig deep and battle, with goalkeeper Lewis Lavin in fine form. The visitors did well to remain only 1-0 down at the break, but they came out after the break determined to take the game to their hosts. headtopics.com

That pressure paid off when Hickman-Singh opened up the defence and laid the ball back for Lopes to hammer home the equaliser.

