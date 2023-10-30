Oxford New Road assault: CCTV images released

Police have released CCTV images as part of an investigation into an assault that left a man with serious facial injuries.

Three offenders punched and kicked the man, aged in his 20s, to the floor and continued to assault him in New Road, Oxford, at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday.The injured man was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment, where he remains.

PC Zack Trigwell, based at Cowley police station, said he believed the men pictured had "vital information" about the assault and urged them to come forward "as soon as possible".

